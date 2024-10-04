Porto collapse highlights horrifying stat that makes Erik ten Hag’s Man United the WORST among Premier League teams

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United found an unexpected savior who prevented them from enduring yet another disheartening defeat on Thursday.

Harry Maguire, who entered the match as a substitute in the second half, scored a crucial equalizer in stoppage time, resulting in a 3-3 draw against Porto in the UEFA Europa League.

Considering that United had been reduced to ten players prior to this goal—captain Bruno Fernandes received a red card for the second consecutive match, this time due to two yellow cards—it may appear that this outcome is worthy of celebration, particularly given the team's poor start to the season, which included a 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham the previous weekend.



