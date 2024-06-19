Sports

Portugal snatch last-gasp win against Czech Republic

Francisco Francisco Conceicao scored a late winner for Portugal

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Portugal beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their Euro 2024 opener.

Czech Republic midfielder Lukas Provod scored in the second half, but Portugal equalized when a header by Nuno Mendes rebounded off Czech defender Robin Hranac into the net.

Diogo Jota's would-be winner was ruled out for offside, but Francisco Conceicao scored the winner in stoppage time.

This was a memorable win for Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first player to feature in six European Championships.

Source: BBC