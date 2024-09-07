Powell wins judo silver after 'going through hell'

Powell also spent time as a Para-athlete

Source: BBC

Dan Powell from Britain expressed that winning his first Paralympic judo medal was a culmination of enduring "hell" over the last 16 years.

The 33-year-old athlete, who first participated in the London 2012 Games and later in Tokyo 2020, faced a defeat by ippon against Brazil’s Arthur Cavalcante da Silva in the -90kg J1 final in Paris, with just over a minute left in the match.

Despite the loss, he was thrilled to leave his third Paralympics with a medal, stating, "This is 16 years in the making."



