Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Alaves: Endrick tipped for first start ahead of Madrid derby

Endrick Felipe

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is set to host Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening at 21:00 CEST, potentially marking a significant moment for 18-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick Felipe.

After making five substitute appearances and scoring twice, Endrick may be in line for his first start with the team. Alaves arrives for the match in good form.



Coach Carlo Ancelotti mentioned last week that Endrick would start one of the upcoming matches, and following his substitution appearance against Espanyol on Saturday, many expect him to begin against Alaves.

Additionally, Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior have been rotated in recent games, suggesting that Kylian Mbappe might be rested for the Madrid derby on Sunday.



