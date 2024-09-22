Predicted Teams Villarreal-Barcelona: No changes expected from Champions League defeat

Barcelona lost for the first time in Hansi Flick’s reign on Thursday

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona experienced their first defeat under Hansi Flick on Thursday, losing 2-1 to Monaco in their Champions League debut.

They aim to recover quickly as they face a challenging away match against Villarreal at La Ceramica just three days later.



The match at Stade Louis-II proved frustrating for Barcelona, who played with ten men for more than 80 minutes.

Despite this setback, Flick has indicated that no changes to the lineup are necessary for the upcoming game against Villarreal, with Sport suggesting that the starting eleven will remain the same.



