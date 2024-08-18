Premier League: Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham United's home defeat to Aston Villa

Menu ›
Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus played in West Ham United's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.
West Ham lost 2-1 after a late goal from Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.
Amadou Onana initially put Villa ahead, but West Ham equalized with a penalty from Lucas Paqueta.
Despite Kudus playing the full game, West Ham couldn't secure a win.
The team now looks ahead to their next match against Crystal Palace.
