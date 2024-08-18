Premier League: Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham United's home defeat to Aston Villa

Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus played in West Ham United's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

West Ham lost 2-1 after a late goal from Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.



Amadou Onana initially put Villa ahead, but West Ham equalized with a penalty from Lucas Paqueta.

Despite Kudus playing the full game, West Ham couldn't secure a win.



The team now looks ahead to their next match against Crystal Palace.



Read full article