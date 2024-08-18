Sports

Premier League: Mohammed Kudus features in West Ham United's home defeat to Aston Villa

Kudud Screenshot 2024 08 17 202815.png Mohammed Kudus

Sun, 18 Aug 2024 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus played in West Ham United's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

West Ham lost 2-1 after a late goal from Aston Villa's Jhon Duran.

Amadou Onana initially put Villa ahead, but West Ham equalized with a penalty from Lucas Paqueta.

Despite Kudus playing the full game, West Ham couldn't secure a win.

The team now looks ahead to their next match against Crystal Palace.

Source: footballghana.com