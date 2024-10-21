Premier League trio chasing rising La Liga star

Raul Moro

Source: Football-espana

Real Valladolid's winger Raul Moro is drawing significant attention from Premier League clubs.

Although his team has faced challenges at the beginning of the 2024/25 La Liga season, Moro has stood out by scoring two goals.



He was instrumental in helping Real Valladolid secure promotion from the Segunda Division last season while on loan from Lazio, and he made a permanent move in June.

Moro committed to a four-year deal at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, but the possibility of a relegation struggle may affect his prospects.



