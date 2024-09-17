President Akufo-Addo sacks DG of National Sports Authority, Dodzie Numekevor

Dodzie Numekevor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has dismissed the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Dodzie Numekevor, due to concerns over the deteriorating state of the country's football pitches.

The termination, which takes immediate effect, was communicated through a letter signed by Nana Badiatuo Asante, Secretary to the President, on September 17, 2024.



The letter directed Numekevor to hand over his duties to the chairman of the NSA's Governing Board by the close of business on the same day.

Numekevor had been serving as the interim Director-General since February 26, 2024, following the tenure of Professor Peter Twumasi, who held the position for six years.



