Prof Mintah recommended me to Samartex – Coach Nurudeen Amadu

FC Samartex's head, Nurudeen Amadu, mentioned that the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Professor Joseph Mintah, suggested him to the club.

Amadu, who replaced Annor Walker in July 2023, guided the team to a remarkable victory in just their second season in the top division.



The Samreboi-based team clinched the title with two games remaining by defeating Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The 53-year-old coach, who previously managed King Faisal, expressed gratitude to key supporters, including Prof Mintah and Edmund Ackah.



