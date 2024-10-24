Promise unfulfilled - inside Mourinho's Man Utd reign

Jose Mourinho won the Europa League and EFL Cup at Manchester United

Source: BBC

A twenty-minute session with Jose Mourinho in a crowded room at Fenerbahce's training facility in Istanbul on Wednesday showcased his undeniable charisma.

Having had two tenures at Chelsea and one at Tottenham, his presence has always been significant, both positively and negatively. His knack for drawing attention is nearly unparalleled.



On Thursday, he faces Manchester United in a Europa League clash at the intense Sukru Saracoglu stadium, marking a reunion with his second Premier League club, where the hunger for triumph was particularly intense.

Although Mourinho departed from United nearly six years ago, his legacy remains vivid in the minds of many.



