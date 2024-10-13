Prosecutors arrange Calhanoglu meeting after conversation with arrested ultra

Hakan Calhanoglu

Source: Football Italia

Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is scheduled to meet with the federal prosecutor’s office in Milan later this week. This follows the confirmation of his discussions with Marco Ferdico, one of the ultras detained during a large-scale operation in late September.

Calhanoglu will provide his account to the prosecutors after the arrests of the ultras. Although he is not officially under investigation, he aims to assist in the ongoing inquiry.

Reports indicate that Calhanoglu and his family had dinner with Ferdico, during which they, along with coach Simone Inzaghi, discussed the distribution of additional tickets for the 2023 Champions League final against Manchester City.



Read full article