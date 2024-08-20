Prosper Narteh Ogum lauds Asante Kotoko's quality and squad depth ahead of 2024/25 Premier League season

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the quality and depth of his squad as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana football season.

In anticipation of the new season, the Porcupine Warriors have significantly strengthened their roster, bringing in over ten new players following the departure of 21 individuals.



After a pre-season friendly match where his team suffered a 2-1 loss to Medeama SC at T&N Park, Ogum remarked, “The team possesses considerable quality. It is essential that we instill courage and confidence in the players, enabling them to showcase their abilities whenever the opportunity arises.”



He further stated, “The quality and depth within the team are promising, which bodes well for Kumasi Asante Kotoko.”

Medeama's goals were scored by Kofi Babil and Prosper Boakye in the 21st and 89th minutes, respectively, while Kotoko's Bernard Somuah found the net in the 62nd minute.



Asante Kotoko aims to compete for trophies in the upcoming season after a challenging previous campaign, where they finished sixth with 49 points in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League. The Porcupine Warriors will commence their season with an away match against Karela United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.