Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Prosper Narteh Ogum lauds Asante Kotoko's quality and squad depth ahead of 2024/25 Premier League season

Prosper Narteh Ogum 22008 Prosper Narteh Ogum

Tue, 20 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Prosper Narteh Ogum, the head coach of Asante Kotoko, has conveyed his enthusiasm regarding the quality and depth of his squad as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 Ghana football season.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live