Prosper Ogum: Kotoko had greater chances to score against Holy Stars

Prosper Narteh Ogum13890.png Prosper Narteh Ogum

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko's coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, asserted that his team was the superior side in their 1-1 draw against Basake Holy Stars at Ayinase, believing they had opportunities to clinch the win.

