Sports
Prosper Ogum targets Premier League title after Kotoko's FA Cup exit

Prosper Narteh Ogum Kotoko Vs Bechem 610x400 Asante Kotoko head coach, Proper Narteh Ogum

Wed, 14 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Asante Kotoko's coach Proper Narteh Ogum is targeting the Ghana Premier League title after his team's exit from the FA Cup.

The team was eliminated from the Cup competition after losing 2-0 to Karela United in the Round 16 stage.

Karela United secured their spot in the quarterfinals with goals from Solomon Aboagye and Giyas.

Despite the loss, Ogum has expressed his team's commitment to the Ghana Premier League following their FA Cup elimination.

He took responsibility for the team's poor performance and apologized for the disappointment caused to their fans.

The Ghana Premier League is set to resume on February 23, and Kotoko, who finished third in the first half of the campaign, is determined to make a comeback.

