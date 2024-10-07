Sports

Pulisic’s penalty kick record increases Milan regret

Christian Pulisic.png Christian Pulisic

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: Football Italia

Christian Pulisic has a perfect record with penalties for both his club and country, making it surprising for Milan coach Paulo Fonseca that the USMNT star did not take any spot kicks during the match against Fiorentina on Sunday.

During this game, both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham failed to convert their penalty attempts.

Following the match, the Rossoneri coach expressed his frustration, questioning the decision of his players to alter the designated penalty taker from Pulisic.

Source: Football Italia