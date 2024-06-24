Pundits must remember tournaments are tough - Kane

Support us in the tournament then judge us afterwards - Kane

Source: BBC

Harry Kane emphasized the importance of empathy from former England internationals turned pundits, urging them to consider the challenges of playing for the national team before criticizing Gareth Southgate's squad. Kane highlighted the difficulty of performing in a major tournament and the impact of negative comments on players, especially those new to the international stage.





