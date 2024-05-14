Sports

Sports
RC Lens place Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed in transfer market

Salis86322 Salis Abdul Samed

Tue, 14 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

RC Lens is reportedly planning to offload midfielder Salis Abdul Samed during the upcoming transfer window due to his underwhelming performance throughout the ongoing campaign.

Despite initially proving to be a valuable asset for Lens after joining from Clermont Foot in 2022 for €5 million, Samed's contributions have not lived up to expectations this season.

His lack of consistency has resulted in diminished faith from coach Franck Haise, leading to minimal involvement in recent matches.

This decline in output has raised concerns about finding a suitable replacement club for the Ghanaian international during the upcoming transfer period.

In the current season, Samed has only started 17 games in Ligue 1 and has started just eight games in 2024.

