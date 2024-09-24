RCD Mallorca snatch winner at the death to swap ambitions with Real Betis

Real Betis 1-2 RCD Mallorca

Source: Football-espana

On Monday night, the Benito Villamarin created its typical inviting ambiance to host RCD Mallorca in Andalusia, but the mood shifted dramatically for Real Betis supporters as the game concluded, leading to a swift exodus from the stands.

Betis began strongly, with Giovani Lo Celso showcasing his exceptional form by scoring a stunning top-corner goal from outside the area just seven minutes into the game.

However, a quick counter-attack two minutes later allowed Cyle Larin to set up Dani Rodriguez, who skillfully found the back of the net past Rui Silva.



Read full article