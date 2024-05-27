RTU labour to beat Legon Cities FC as push to survive relegation continues

RTU emerged victorious against Legon Cities FC with a 1-0 win

Source: Footballghana

Real Tamale United emerged victorious against Legon Cities FC with a 1-0 win in the Ghana Premier League.

The match took place at Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, where both teams fought hard for the three points.



Despite goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, the score remained level at halftime.

However, Real Tamale United managed to score a goal in the second half through Alhassan Mankuyeli, securing the win.



Read full article