RTU scandalous impersonation overshadows Ghana Premier League weekend coronation

Real Tamale United Football Team32222 Real Tamale United football team

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

Real Tamale United (RTU) has found themselves in hot water after using unregistered players in their recent match against Dreams FC, overshadowing the Ghana Premier League's weekend events.

Real Tamale United (RTU) has found themselves in hot water after using unregistered players in their recent match against Dreams FC, overshadowing the Ghana Premier League's weekend events. The team's decision to recruit players from lower divisions due to a boycott by the first team led to a devastating 8-1 loss.



