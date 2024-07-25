RTU vows to prevent future player impersonation after GFA sanctions

Real Tamale United (RTU) official Mohammed Kayaba has assured that the club is taking steps to ensure that the player impersonation incident, which resulted in severe sanctions from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), will not happen again.

The club was fined 100,000 and several officials received one-year bans from football-related activities.



"We are just hoping and praying that what we did will never in the history of Real Tamale United repeat itself," he told Peace FM.

"We have learned a bitter lesson even before this verdict and we have put some measures in place to make sure that going forward what happened will never happen to Real Tamale United," he added.