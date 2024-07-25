Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

RTU vows to prevent future player impersonation after GFA sanctions

Real Tamale United (RTU) Have Been Officially Relegated From The 2023 24 Ghana Premier League Real Tamale United

Thu, 25 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Tamale United (RTU) official Mohammed Kayaba has assured that the club is taking steps to ensure that the player impersonation incident, which resulted in severe sanctions from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), will not happen again.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live