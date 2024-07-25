Radcliffe apologises for wishing convicted rapist luck

Radcliffe competed at the Olympics four times in her running career

Source: BBC

Paula Radcliffe, the former marathon world champion, has expressed regret for her comments wishing a convicted rapist competing at the Olympics good luck.

Steven van de Velde, who was sentenced to four years in prison for raping a 12-year-old girl, has resumed his volleyball career and was selected for the Dutch Olympic team.

Radcliffe has apologized for her remarks, acknowledging that she should have condemned the rape more explicitly.



Read full article