Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Raducanu retires injured against Kasatkina in Korea

Emma Raducanu Was Playing In Her First Tournament Since Her First Round Exit At The US.png Emma Raducanu was playing in her first tournament since her first-round exit at the US

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Emma Raducanu, the British number two, withdrew from her quarter-final match at the Korea Open against Daria Kasatkina due to a foot injury.

Raducanu had already faced difficulties with this injury in her earlier match against Yue Yuan and appeared to be in discomfort during the initial moments against the top-seeded Russian.

After taking a medical timeout following the fifth game, the 21-year-old ultimately chose to retire after dropping the first set 6-1.

Read full article

Source: BBC