Raducanu retires injured against Kasatkina in Korea

Emma Raducanu was playing in her first tournament since her first-round exit at the US

Source: BBC

Emma Raducanu, the British number two, withdrew from her quarter-final match at the Korea Open against Daria Kasatkina due to a foot injury.

Raducanu had already faced difficulties with this injury in her earlier match against Yue Yuan and appeared to be in discomfort during the initial moments against the top-seeded Russian.

After taking a medical timeout following the fifth game, the 21-year-old ultimately chose to retire after dropping the first set 6-1.



Read full article