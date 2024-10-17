Rafael Leao feels ‘everyone’s support’ at Portugal, but Fonseca and Milan not

Rafael Leão has expressed feeling strong support while playing for Portugal, but noted a different experience with his club, AC Milan, and former coach Paulo Fonseca.

Leão mentioned that while his role and performances for the national team have been embraced, he hasn’t always felt the same level of backing at the club level.

The Milan forward has recently faced challenges, but he is keen on proving his worth both internationally and domestically, hoping for a more united backing from his club and coaches going forward.