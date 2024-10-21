Rafael Nadal given extraordinary gift after final match against Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal with a golden tennis racket

Source: Tennis365

Rafael Nadal received a stunning solid gold tennis racket, including golden strings, after concluding the final singles match of his illustrious career.

In a fitting matchup, he faced his longtime rival Novak Djokovic during the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Riyadh, where the two legends shared a poignant moment on the court.



Throughout their careers, they competed in a remarkable 60 official matches, with Djokovic holding a slight edge at 31 wins to Nadal's 29.

However, this rivalry will come to an end as Nadal has announced his retirement following the upcoming Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.



