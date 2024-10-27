Sports

Ragnar Ache scores as Kaiserslautern triumph over Fortuna Düsseldorf in seven-goal thriller

Screenshot 20241027 065626.png Ragnar Ache

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

German-born Ghanaian striker Ragnar Ache played a crucial role in FC Kaiserslautern's exciting 4-3 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf in Bundesliga 2, ending a long-standing unfavorable record against them.

