Rahim Ibrahim's assist propels AS Trencin to victory over Dukla Banska Bystrica

Rahim Ibrahim helped his team to secure a win over Dukla Banska Bystrica

In a commanding performance at the Stadion na Sihoti, Rahim Ibrahim, a Ghanaian midfielder, played a crucial role in AS Trencin's decisive 2-0 victory over Dukla Banska Bystrica in the Slovakian 1.Liga.

This match, which was steeped in historical rivalry, saw Trencin strengthen their dominance by securing their eighth win against Dukla Banska Bystrica, adding to their impressive record of head-to-head victories.



Rahim Ibrahim started the game and played the entire 90 minutes, showcasing his endurance and commitment. On the opposing side, his compatriot defender Ivan Mensah also completed the full game for Dukla Banska Bystrica.



Ibrahim's pivotal moment came in the 30th minute when his precise pass set up Chinonso Emeka for a clinical goal, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Trencin supporters. As the game progressed, Njegos Kupusovic further extended Trencin's lead in the 72nd minute, capitalizing on an assist from Artur Gajdos to secure the victory.

Throughout the season, Ibrahim has consistently performed at a high level, once again demonstrating his versatility and skill. In addition to scoring six goals in 28 appearances, he has now tallied his third assist.



With this win, AS Trencin reaffirmed their position in the league, currently sitting in sixth place with 34 points from 22 matches. They now set their sights on achieving further success in the Slovakian 1.Liga.