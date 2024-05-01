Rak-Sakyi's hat-trick propels Crystal Palace U-21 to dominant 5-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi showcased great skills against Tottenham Hotspur

Crystal Palace Under-21s ended the initial phase of the Premier League 2 in a remarkable manner, securing a dominant 5-0 triumph over the league leaders Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening at the VBS Community Stadium.

The standout performer of the night was Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, an English-born Ghanaian winger, who scored a hat-trick.



Additionally, Roshaun Mathurin and Vonnte Williams each contributed with a goal.



The Eagles made three alterations to their starting lineup, introducing David Ozoh, Rak-Sakyi, and Dylan Reid. The partnership of Rak-Sakyi and Daniel Imray displayed early promise on the right flank, posing a threat to Spurs' defence.



The deadlock was broken in the 25th minute when Mathurin converted a penalty. Merely four minutes later, Rak-Sakyi doubled the lead. Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth denied Rio Kyerematen, a young English-born Ghanaian player, from a difficult angle, ensuring that the Eagles maintained their two-goal advantage.

Rak-Sakyi scored his second goal, and Palace's third, just before the halftime whistle, taking the score to 3-0 at the break.



The second half commenced with a bang as Williams scored his first goal of the season a mere 16 seconds after the restart. Rak-Sakyi completed his hat-trick at the hour mark, securing a comprehensive victory for the Eagles.



Despite late attempts from Akinwale, Mathurin, and Gibbard to add a sixth goal, the match concluded with a 5-0 triumph in favour of Crystal Palace.