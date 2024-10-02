Randy Abbey defends Black Stars management World Cup bonuses

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council Member of the GFA

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has defended the payment of bonuses to the Black Stars’ management during the World Cup, stating that success deserves recognition.

Speaking before a parliamentary committee investigating a petition from the Save Ghana Football Demonstration, he argued that just as individuals are held accountable for failures, those responsible for successes should also be rewarded.



Reports suggest management committee members received $100,000 bonuses, which has sparked controversy, but the GFA disputes this figure.

Critics claim the bonuses are excessive compared to players’ performance-based rewards.



