Randy Abbey opens up on Kwesi Appiah’s dual role as coach and GFA Exco member ahead of Sudan showdown  

Randy Abbey

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, has expressed worries regarding Kwesi Appiah's simultaneous responsibilities as the head coach for Sudan and his position on the Executive Council. Appiah, who was elected to the council last October, has been juggling both roles until the Black Stars were drawn in the same group as Sudan for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.





