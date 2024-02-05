Randy Abbey speaks on Parliament's approval of tournament budget

Randy Abbey

A contentious discussion has arisen about the endorsement procedure for the budget of the Black Stars following the unforeseen elimination from the 2023 AFCON competition.

Ghana Football Association (GFA) executive committee member Randy Abbey has come forward with a distinct viewpoint as dissatisfied voices wonder why the budget was not submitted to parliament for approval.



In response to critics, Mr Abbey said that the Sports Ministry usually follows a protocol where they appear before parliament to respond to inquiries, rather than seeking formal approval for the budget.



"At least from 2015, we have been going to the AFCON consistently even the World Cup with the exception of 2018 when we didn't," he said.

"Do we have this budget brought to parliament my the Ministry of Youth and Sports for a separate treatment and approval have you ever seen anything like that, that a Ministry brings a budget just for a competition for it to be approved have you ever heard that because I have never heard of that."



"I normally will hear of Ministers coming to answer parliamentary questions on some of these things," he added.