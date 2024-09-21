Rangers beat Dundee on Ibrox return to reach last four

Cyriel Dessers made the breakthrough on Rangers' return to Ibrox

Source: BBC

Holders Rangers advanced to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, thanks to Cyriel Dessers' two goals during their eagerly anticipated return to Ibrox, leading to a decisive victory over Dundee.

The match began with early pressure, resulting in Trevor Carson saving a shot from the striker after a strong play by Nedim Bajrami on his debut. However, Dessers was quick to tap in James Tavernier's rebound from close range.

This early goal indicated a likely comfortable win, which indeed followed, although Dundee remained resilient, with Jack B making an impressive save to deny Oluwaseun Adewumi just outside the box.



