Rangers beat Dundee on Ibrox return to reach last four

Cyriel Dessers Made The Breakthrough On Rangers' Return To Ibrox.png Cyriel Dessers made the breakthrough on Rangers' return to Ibrox

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Holders Rangers advanced to the semi-finals of the Scottish League Cup, thanks to Cyriel Dessers' two goals during their eagerly anticipated return to Ibrox, leading to a decisive victory over Dundee.

The match began with early pressure, resulting in Trevor Carson saving a shot from the striker after a strong play by Nedim Bajrami on his debut. However, Dessers was quick to tap in James Tavernier's rebound from close range.

This early goal indicated a likely comfortable win, which indeed followed, although Dundee remained resilient, with Jack B making an impressive save to deny Oluwaseun Adewumi just outside the box.

