Synne Jensen put Atletico in front against Rangers

Source: BBC

Rangers were defeated by Atletico Madrid in their first-round play-off of the Women's Champions League at Meadow Park, London.

Both teams were vying for third place in their group after losing in the semi-finals—Rangers to Arsenal and Atletico to Rosenborg.

Synne Jensen put Atletico ahead just before halftime, and Sheila Guijarro extended the lead in the second half, with Vilde Boe Risa scoring the final goal.



