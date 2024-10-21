Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer nets fifth goal of the season in HSV's win over Magdeburg

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer continued his impressive start to the season by scoring yet again as Hamburger SV secured a victory over Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga II on Sunday.

The Ghanaian, born in Germany, opened the scoring just five minutes into the match with a powerful header from a Miro Muheim cross, setting the tone for an electrifying first-half performance at the Volksparkstadion.



Hamburg doubled their advantage in the 42nd minute when Noah Katterbach found the back of the net. Just before halftime, David Selke added a third, giving the hosts a commanding lead as they headed into the break.

Despite going down to ten men after Sebastien Schonlau's red card in the second half, Hamburg managed to hold their ground. Magdeburg pulled one back through Martijn Kaars' penalty, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.



Konigsdorffer, who was part of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, has now netted five goals in nine matches this season in the Bundesliga 2, showcasing his growing form and importance to the team.