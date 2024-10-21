Sports

Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer nets fifth goal of the season in HSV's win over Magdeburg

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer222.png Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer continued his impressive start to the season by scoring yet again as Hamburger SV secured a victory over Magdeburg in the German Bundesliga II on Sunday.

