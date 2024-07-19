Rashford handed driving ban for speeding on motorway

The 26-year-old, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, was caught speeding on the M60

Source: BBC

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been banned from driving for six months after admitting speeding, court officials have confirmed.

The 26-year-old, who owns a fleet of luxury cars, was caught exceeding the 70mph (112km/h) speed limit on the M60 in Manchester on 12 December last year in a Rolls-Royce.



HM Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed the forward had been disqualified for six months, fined £1,666, and ordered to pay £120 court costs and £66 surcharge.

The speed Rashford was travelling at was not available on the court record.



