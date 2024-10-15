Real Madrid President willing to part with one of two major stars to fund move for 21-year-old

Real Madrid is gearing up for a significant transformation in its squad, with President Florentino Perez reportedly willing to part with either Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes to finance a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

The 21-year-old midfielder has captured the attention of top clubs, and Leverkusen has set a staggering €150 million asking price for his services.



Real Madrid faces stiff competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the race for Wirtz.



Selling either Vinicius or Rodrygo could help the club secure the funds needed to bring in the talented midfielder, who is viewed as a key piece in their future plans.

While both players have made significant contributions to the team's success, the potential sale indicates Madrid's commitment to revitalizing its roster and adapting to the evolving football landscape.



As the summer transfer window approaches, fans will be watching closely to see how this situation unfolds and whether the club can successfully land Wirtz amid fierce competition​