Real Madrid President willing to part with one of two major stars to fund move for 21-year-old

Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Junior Will Be Crowned The Best Player In The World Next Month.png Vinicius Junior (left) and Kylian Mbappé

Tue, 15 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid is gearing up for a significant transformation in its squad, with President Florentino Perez reportedly willing to part with either Vinicius Junior or Rodrygo Goes to finance a move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

