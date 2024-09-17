Sports

Real Madrid aiming at Trent Alexander-Arnold and one other defensive signing from Premier League

Trent Alexander Arnold.png Trent Alexander-Arnold

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has shown significant interest in Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contract expires next summer, making him eligible for a free transfer in January.

However, he is not the only prominent Premier League defender on their radar for next summer.

According to The Independent, Jude Bellingham is frequently discussing with Alexander-Arnold, as they share a strong friendship, the possibility of the right-back joining him at Santiago Bernabeu.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana