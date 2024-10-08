Real Madrid and Uruguay star Federico Valverde backs up Luiz Suarez’s Marcelo Bielsa claims

Federico Valverde

Source: Football-espana

Last week, ex-Barcelona forward Luis Suarez stirred controversy by criticizing Uruguay's head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Suarez made several serious allegations, stating that Bielsa prohibits the team from interacting with fans and national team staff, according to Relevo.



He expressed his dismay, saying, "At the Celeste Complex, employees cannot come in to greet us or share meals.

They must fend for themselves, even at the entrance. It pains me to see the current state of affairs at the Complex."



