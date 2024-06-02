Real Madrid beat Dortmund to win Champions League at Wembley

Real Madrid have won the Champions League five times in the past 10 years

Source: BBC

Real Madrid won the Champions League at Wembley, overcoming Borussia Dortmund in a challenging match.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti secured his fifth win in the competition, while Real claimed their 15th title.



Dortmund dominated the first half, with Karim Adeyemi missing two chances and Niclas Fullkrug hitting the post, but Real keeper Thibaut Courtois was outstanding. Real took control in the second half, with Dani Carvajal scoring a header from a corner and Vinicius Jr adding a second goal from a Jude Bellingham pass.

It was a memorable season for Bellingham at Real, but disappointing for Jadon Sancho, on loan at Dortmund.



Read full article