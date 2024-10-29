Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti wins manager’s Ballon d’Or but does not collect award – publishes message

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti has been named Manager of the Year by France Football for 2024, although he did not attend the ceremony to accept the award due to a boycott of the Ballon d'Or by the club.

Ancelotti played a crucial role in securing both the Liga and Champions League titles for Real Madrid last season, implementing a significant tactical change by utilizing Jude Bellingham as a scorer early in the season and later repositioning him to the left.



His strategic substitution of Joselu Mato in the final moments was pivotal in their Champions League semi-final victory over Bayern Munich.





I want to thank my Family, my President, my Club, my Players and above all Vini and Carvajal. pic.twitter.com/bdMJQmTflx — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) October 28, 2024

In the women's category, Emma Hayes, a former Chelsea manager, won the award, surpassing ex-Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez.



Hayes has since taken the helm of the US Women's National Team. Real Madrid was also recognized as Team of the Year, competing against Girona and Manchester City, but similarly did not attend the event. Following the announcement,



Ancelotti expressed gratitude to the players, club president, and family, particularly acknowledging Vinicius and Dani Carvajal, who ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the Ballon d'Or standings, with Jude Bellingham in between. Ancelotti triumphed over Xabi Alonso and Pep Guardiola for the honor.