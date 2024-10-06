Real Madrid confirm fourth ACL injury in 14 months as Vinicius Junior blow also revealed

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a severe injury sustained during Real Madrid's recent win against Villarreal.

He has personally acknowledged that his ACL is involved, and the club has corroborated this information.

Real Madrid released an official statement confirming that Carvajal has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, as well as ruptures of the external collateral ligament and the popliteal tendon in his right leg.



