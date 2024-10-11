Real Madrid could get six players back for Celta Vigo clash

Jacobo Ramon

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has recently faced a wave of injuries, with new fitness concerns arising following their 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Saturday.

The most notable issue is Dani Carvajal's knee injury, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao, and Andriy Lunin were all dealing with their own ailments by the end of the match.



On a positive note for Carlo Ancelotti, young center-back Jacobo Ramon is expected to return just in time for the upcoming match against Celta Vigo, providing additional options for the bench.

Furthermore, Lunin is set to recover from a virus, and Thibaut Courtois, who has missed the last two games, is anticipated to rejoin the squad.



