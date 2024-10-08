Real Madrid could have player back for El Clasico as injury timescale is shortened

Brahim Diaz

Source: Football-espana

Three weeks ago, Real Madrid faced a major setback with the announcement that Brahim Diaz would be sidelined for three months due to injury.

The 25-year-old sustained a severe adductor injury during the match against Real Sociedad, and although there was initial hope for a quick recovery, a lengthy rehabilitation was anticipated.



Fortunately, Brahim's recovery has progressed remarkably well, and he has begun individual training sessions.

As reported by Marca, he is recovering faster than anticipated, potentially reducing his time away from the pitch to half of the original estimate.



