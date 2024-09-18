Real Madrid have Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal stars on 2025 transfer shortlist – report

Menu ›
Sports
Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana
Real Madrid exhibited limited activity in the summer transfer window of 2024, with only pre-arranged agreements for Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe finalized in terms of acquisitions.
The funds conserved, along with those generated from player exits, may provide a substantial budget for expenditures in 2025.
Rodri Hernandez is a potential target, as he has been frequently mentioned in connection with the club in recent weeks.
Read full article
Source: Football-espana