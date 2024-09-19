Sports

0

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti already considering dropping one of front three ahead of Madrid derby

747477337.png Carlo Ancelotti

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid have been far from disastrous at the start of the season, but neither have they looked like the Harlem Globetrotting side that their talent up front promised. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is already considering switching things up, just over a month into the season.



Source: Football-espana