Real Madrid's trip to Valencia postponed after floods

Real Madrid's Trip To Valencia Postponed After Floods.png Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has declared three days of national mourning in Spain

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

La Liga champions Real Madrid's upcoming match against Valencia, originally set for Saturday, has been postponed due to severe flash floods in Spain.

