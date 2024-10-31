Real Madrid's trip to Valencia postponed after floods

La Liga champions Real Madrid's upcoming match against Valencia, originally set for Saturday, has been postponed due to severe flash floods in Spain.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has called off all matches in the Valencia area, where at least 95 fatalities have been reported and many others are unaccounted for following the heavy rainfall.



On Thursday, Real Madrid and the Red Cross contributed $1 million (£845,000) to aid those affected by the disaster.

Real Madrid stated that the funds will assist numerous families facing this critical situation, emphasizing the need for support and solidarity.