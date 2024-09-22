Real Madrid scouted defender during Atletico Madrid-RB Leipzig Champions League encounter

Real Madrid are left with a lack of options in the position for the 2024-25 campaign

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid did not secure a new centre-back in the recent summer transfer window, resulting in limited choices for the 2024-25 season.

To prevent a similar situation in the 2025-26 season, the club is likely to prioritize the acquisition of a new defender next summer.



The sporting department of Real Madrid is beginning to identify potential targets.

Currently, Yarek Gasiorowski and Vitor Reis are among the top candidates, with RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba also under consideration.



