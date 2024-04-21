Real Madrid secure 3-2 victory over Barcelona

Real Madrid players celebrate after securing a massive win against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu

The Clasico match on Sunday evening was filled with tension and drama, as Real Madrid fought back twice to secure a victory against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez were instrumental in scoring the equalizers for Carlo Ancelotti's team, ensuring that they did not face a defeat at home against their fierce rivals.



However, it was Jude Bellingham who stole the show with a dramatic winning goal in stoppage time.



This victory not only secured the win for Real Madrid but also put them in a strong position to clinch the La Liga title, as they now have an 11-point lead with only six games remaining.



Bellingham's goal, a powerful strike from a cross by Vazquez, marked his second winning goal in El Clasico this season.

The first half saw goals from Andreas Christensen for Barcelona and Vinicius Junior, who converted a penalty for Real Madrid.



However, the controversy arose when Lamine Yamal's flick at a corner appeared to cross the goal line from certain angles.



Unfortunately, without goal-line technology in La Liga, the evidence was inconclusive, and the goal could not be awarded, much to the disappointment of the visitors.