Real Madrid set to advance Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit in wake of Dani Carvajal blow

Real Madrid will be unable to call upon Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a confirmed triple rupture in his right knee, necessitating surgery.

This setback leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only Lucas Vazquez as a natural right-back, although the team may seek solutions in the upcoming winter transfer window.



Reports suggest that Real Madrid is contemplating a potential acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold if he does not renew his contract with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season, making him eligible for a pre-contract agreement in January.



