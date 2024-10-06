Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Real Madrid set to advance Trent Alexander-Arnold pursuit in wake of Dani Carvajal blow

Real Madrid Will Be Unable To Call Upon Dani Carvajal For The Remainder Of The 2024 25 Season.png Real Madrid will be unable to call upon Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid will be without Dani Carvajal for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to a confirmed triple rupture in his right knee, necessitating surgery.

This setback leaves Carlo Ancelotti with only Lucas Vazquez as a natural right-back, although the team may seek solutions in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid is contemplating a potential acquisition of Trent Alexander-Arnold if he does not renew his contract with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season, making him eligible for a pre-contract agreement in January.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana