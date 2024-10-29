"Real Madrid snubs Ballon d'Or ceremony, citing DISRESPECT after Vinicius Jr. misses out on top prize"

Real Madrid made a bold statement by skipping the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, expressing discontent after forward Vinicius Junior was reportedly snubbed for the Best Men’s Player award, which was ultimately given to Manchester City’s Rodri.

The absence of any Real Madrid representative at Monday’s event was a rare and powerful stance, underscoring the club's belief that its players, including top scorer Vinicius and defensive standout Dani Carvajal, had been unfairly overlooked by Ballon d'Or organizers.



The controversy centers on the voting process, which, according to organizers, is determined by a panel of journalists from FIFA’s top 100-ranked countries. In previous years, the award winners were typically revealed in advance, allowing nominees and clubs to know the results before the ceremony.



This year, however, organizers kept the winners confidential until the event, creating further tension after Real Madrid learned that Vinicius, who led the club to success in La Liga and the Champions League, would not be crowned the best.



Adding to the tension, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, who won the Johan Cruyff Trophy for Coach of the Year, and Kylian Mbappe, who shared the Gerd Muller Trophy for best men’s goalscorer with Bayern Munich's Harry Kane, were both absent, leaving their awards unclaimed.



Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, who hosted the ceremony, expressed disappointment over Ancelotti's absence, noting the coach's significant contributions to the club’s recent success.



Vinicius later responded to the outcome on social media, defiantly posting, “I’ll do it 10x if I have to. They’re not ready,” suggesting his determination to win the award in the future.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni shared support for his teammate, posting a photo of himself with Vinicius and adding, “Nothing will take away what you’ve achieved, my brother. We ALL know... They are not ready for what you’re gonna deliver.”



Real Madrid’s decision to boycott the event extended to their in-house media as well, as Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that the club had initially planned to send a delegation of 50 representatives and broadcast a five-hour special on Real Madrid TV, only to cancel both at the last minute.



The club's absence from the ceremony and public remarks underscore growing tensions between Real Madrid and Ballon d'Or organizers, who asserted that “no player or club knows who has won the Ballon d’Or” ahead of the ceremony.



Despite this, Real Madrid made clear their dissatisfaction, stating they “do not go where it is not respected.”



The incident highlights the club’s dedication to its players and its demand for fair recognition of their accomplishments on football’s biggest stages.