"Real Madrid snubs Ballon d'Or ceremony, citing DISRESPECT after Vinicius Jr. misses out on top prize"

Vinicius10.png Vinicius Junior

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid made a bold statement by skipping the prestigious Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, expressing discontent after forward Vinicius Junior was reportedly snubbed for the Best Men’s Player award, which was ultimately given to Manchester City’s Rodri.

